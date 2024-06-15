Namatanai treasury officers detained

The complaint was lodged by Member for Namatanai, Walter Schnaubelt, at the Namatanai Police Station on Thursday, June 13th.

It was alleged that four officers; a 42-year-old examiner, a 39-year-old machinist, a 49-year-old finance manager and a budget officer, had reportedly forged the signatures of authorised officers on four claim forms between May 13th and May 30th, 2024.

The suspects then printed four cheques and made four separate payments: K60,000 on May 13th, K100,000 on May 23rd, K50,000 on May 23rd and K40,000 on May 30th.

Provincial police commander, Albert Beli, was on ground and apprehended and detained three of the four suspects at the Namatanai Police Station cells.

“The fourth officer – budget officer – will be arrested as soon as he is located at his Sohun village,” said Beli.

“Formalities have been made and the officers are detained by the acting Police Station Commander – Namatanai, awaiting the arrival of fraud officers from Kavieng and Kokopo for investigations to continue.

“The Namatanai treasury office has also been locked up as it is subject to investigations.”

The Namatanai MP, Schnaubelt, will hand over the keys and files to fraud officers as soon as they arrive.