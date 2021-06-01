13 Clubs set for NSL Comp

The teams that met the deadline include Strikers FC, Hekari United FC, Lae City FC, Tusbab FC, Star Mountain FC, Tavur FC, FC Morobe Wawens, Port Moresby City FC, Lae City Dwellers, Southern Conference Juniors, Northern Conference Juniors, Sepik FC and Gulf Komara FC.

Making a comeback in the NSL arena are, Lae City Dwellers, Sepik FC and Tavur FC are making their return after several years on absence while two PNGFA sanctioned teams, Southern Conference Juniors and Northern Conference Juniors making their debut.

The two Conferences teams will comprise of mainly youth teams in-line with PNGFA’s vision on developing young footballers moving forward.

Unfortunately, one of the foundation clubs, Morobe United FC will not be part of the semi-professional football competition this year.

Last year’s grand finalist, Vitiaz FC and FC Bougainville who were strong contenders from the 2020 season, also did not respond to the EOI for this season.

PNGFA Acting Competition Director, Roosje Suwae confirmed 13 clubs have submitted their Expression of Interest by returning their form and making payment of non-refundable fee of K10,000.

Suwae said the annual affiliation fee remains at K80,000 and must be paid by July 12, before the NSL season competition start on July 17.