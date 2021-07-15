120K For Team PNG

The funding will assist 8 athletes and officials.

PNG Olympic Committee Secretary General Auvita Rapilla said,”Our target is to hit seven hundred and fifty thousand kina and we are on target to reach the amount in order to send our team PNG to the Olympic Games.”

Chairman of Brian Bell Group Ian Clough said,“Brian Bell as a locally owned company has always supported sports in PNG. We are a happy to announce that we will support Team PNG with one hundred and twenty thousand.”

PNG Olympic Committee President Sir John Dawanincura received the cheque from Mr Clough.

From the 8 athletes traveling to Tokyo, only 4 qualified on merit.

Rapilla said, “We are sending a small team to the Olympic Games, and we have equally selected through merit and special selections through the Olympic Body Policies selected athletes to resent PNG, meaning that the other four athletes went through a stringent process before they were selected to participated and represent their country.”