Warriors v Broncos: Johnson good to go; Capewell, Riki out

Having conceded just three tries across the first two rounds the Broncos gave up six to the Cowboys and some of the defensive lapses will give coach Kevin Walters sleepless nights in the build-up to round four.

The Warriors are yet to fully hit their straps but did enough to sneak past Wests Tigers and they'll look to build on that in front of their adopted home crowd in Redcliffe.

Plenty to look forward to in the battle of the big men with Payne Haas and Pat Carrigan matching motors with Addin Fonua-Blake and Matt Lodge, who combined for 298 metres against the Tigers.

The Rundown

Team news

Warriors: No late changes on game day.

Shaun Johnson makes his return from a pectoral injury with Kodi Nikorima going back to the bench. Rocco Berry is out with a virus so Marcelo Montoya pushes into the centres and Edward Kosi joins the side on the wing.

Jazz Tevaga starts at lock in jersey No.14 and Eliesa Katoa will come from the bench after overcoming an eye injury suffered in round three.

Ben Murdoch-Masila has been added to the bench, pushing Jack Murchie back to 18th man.

Broncos: A late switch an hour before kick-off withThomas Flegler promoted to the starting side in his return from suspension and Ryan James going to the bench.

Kurt Capewell (calf) and Jordan Riki (ribs) dropped out of the squad on Friday. TC Robati returns after he was a late exclusion last week to gain more game time with Wynnum Manly. Robati has been moved into the starting side and Brenko Lee joins the bench for his first game in Broncos colours.

Key match-up

Reece Walsh v Tesi Niu: The Warriors No.1 takes the field every week with the weight of expectation sitting heavily on his shoulders but more often than not he handles it like a man 10 years his senior. After missing round one due to suspension, Walsh has quickly made up for lost time with 195 running metres against the Titans and 157 metres against the Tigers, while Niu will be keen to hit back after having his colours lowered on Sunday. Look for both fullbacks to be chiming into the backline and creating the extra man at every opportunity.

Stat attack

Payne Haas and Addin Fonua-Blake are absolute warriors week in and week out for their teams and their numbers in the 'post-contact metres' department have been phenomenal. Haas has made 510 metres in three games and 217 of those have been made after contact while Fonua-Blake has 491 metres of which 202 have been post-contact.

