Vipers too strong for Isou

With all the hype about their big offseason recruitment drive and the high expectations from fans, foundation club and the flagship of the nation’s capital, Moni Plus NCDC Port Moresby Vipers are starting to show their dominance and class in the Digicel Exxon Mobil Cup.

Vipers have recorded 3 wins out of 4 on the trot and look to continue their winning form in their pool matches.

Against Isou on Sunday, Vipers made no secret about what their game plan was, with a dominant opening first half that kept their opponents on the back foot for the entire contest.

Led by co captains Fedro Gene and Stanton Albert from the front Vipers new spine (half) Nicky Hasu, (5/8) Melix Winis and (dummy) Supa George looked on top of their game, with good control and direction through the middle.

Vipers latest recruit and Tarangau’s robust centre Jaran Pitten was a menace for the Isou defense on the left edge, making plenty of metres with every carry, which was a wonder to watch.

Vipers opened the scoring half way through the first half with a try to right centre Gilmo Paul for the 4-0 score.

Vipers new No.6 and former Muruks and Tigers player Melix Winis was like man processed. His running and kicking game literally blew Isou out the park, setting up debutant, Pitten for his first and Vipers 2nd try of the afternoon.

Winis attacking prowess was on show again when he created another opportunity and then backed himself up to score, starting the Vipers scoring spree.

Isou on the other end offered little or no resistance whatsoever, and were at the mercy of Vipers for majority of the game. Though they had that never-give-up attitude and showed glimpses of how dangerous they can be at times, lack of control and direction through by their spine, drop balls and poor options let them down big time.

Isou, to their credit, scored 2 late tries in the 2nd half but damage was already done. Fulltime Vipers 32-Isou 8. Man of the match Viper No.6 Melix Winis

Vipers meet Wigmen in round 5 pool B this weekend while Isou will play Sepik Pride in Wewak on Saturday.