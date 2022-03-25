Tigers v Warriors: Roberts ruled out; Kodi's half chance

The Tigers should relish a return to their heartland at Campbelltown Stadium, having not played there since round nine last year, but they'll need a lot more than just a vocal crowd to get them across the line.

After some promising signs against Melbourne in round one the Tigers reverted to old habits against the Knights and were blown off the park, while the Warriors pushed the Titans all the way in a free-flowing contest at Cbus Super Stadium.

The Rundown

Team news

Wests Tigers: James Roberts (quad) is a late scratching with a short turnaround this week, replaced by former Knight Starford To'a in the centres. Jackson Hastings was originally named to play but his unsuccessful trip to the judiciary on Tuesday night will instead see him suspended until round six. His place is taken by Jock Madden.

James Tamou, Luke Garner and Jacob Liddle all return this week with Kelma Tuilagi (head knock) out.

Warriors: More shuffling in the halves with Kodi Nikorima back into the side at halfback after being relegated to 18th man last week. Ash Taylor has a hip complaint which is only expected to sideline him for one week. Skipper Addin Fonua-Blake is on track to play despite being inconvenienced by a hand injury against the Titans.

Key match-up

Stefano Utoikamanu v Matt Lodge: The young bull vs the old bull. At 21, Utoikamanu has a massive future ahead of him and is the man the Tigers turn to for a tough carry but also some creativity close to the line. Has averaged 82 metres per game across the first two games and needs to get that up over the hundred if the Tigers are to win the forward battle. Lodge will be out to make amends for a disappointing day on the Gold Coast where heat exhaustion restricted him to just 20 minutes on the paddock.

Stat attack

The Tigers' lack of discipline and lack of respect for possession has cost them big time in the opening two rounds. Their completion rate of 68 per cent (50 of 74 sets) is the third worst in the NRL, while the Warriors are completing at 73 per cent. The Tigers have racked up 29 errors in the first two games compared to 24 by the Warriors.

Source: nrl.com