Tigers tear down Hagen Eagles

In round 3 of the 2023 Digicel ExxonMobil Cup in Lae, Tigers cemented their reputation, scoring their first try two minutes into the match through second rower, Nicky Aure.

A missed conversion left the points at 4-0 until a penalty kick by the Eagles two minutes later closed the gap by two points.

Sensing a weakness in the away team, the Lae outfit pummelled their defense until their efforts paid off with five-eighth, Mark Tony, breaking through six minutes into the match.

Halfback Simon Arana successfully converted the try for a scoreline of 10-2.

Twenty-seven minutes into the first game of round 3 and left wing, Joshua Lau, accelerated through a gap within the defense, earning his team 4 more points.

With Arana’s kick unable to find the posts, the scores were 14-2 until Sonny Wabo sprinted for a converted try, giving the Tigers 20 points.

A few seconds before halftime and the home team registered another converted try, ending the first half 26-2 in favour of the home side.

Second half was no better for the visitors as they struggled against the Tigers’ hard hits.

Both teams struggled to gain the upper hand until 31 minutes into second half and Tigers’ Douglas David manoeuvred past Hagen defenders for their first and only try in the second half. The try was converted for a 30-point lead.

The scores were 32-2, in favour of Tigers, when the final hooter went off.

Meantime, the PRK Mendi Muruks match against the Agmark Rabaul Gurias has been postponed to tomorrow at 3pm, at the Lae Rugby League Oval.

It is understood the Gurias did not make their flight to Lae today.