Tigers Defeat Eagles

Sanny Wabo was the player of the match for the Digicel Cup 2022 round 3 game, scoring three tries for the Lae outfit in the first half.

Three conversations by five-eighth Joshua Mire ensured the Tigers were 12 points ahead by halftime. The Eagles responded through fullback, Joe Joshua, with Bernard Noel successfully converting the try, however, the scores were 22-6 as the teams went for break.

A return from second half and Wabo continued with his try-scoring feat, ensuring another converted try, taking the score line to 28-6.

Racing to close the widening gap, the Mt Hagen outfit stormed past the Tigers' defense, with five-eighth Garry James grounding a converted try, with the scores now at 28-12.

His teammate, Danny Aaron, grounded another one 2 minutes later, leaving the Eagles trailing by 12 points.

A tug of war continued for 7 minutes until the Tigers proved to be the better side, scoring through Bill Paul.

The Eagles scored another try but it was too little too late, with the Tigers winning the match 32-20 at fulltime.