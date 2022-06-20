Taulagi, Arrow called into Maroons squad for Game II

Taulagi, who was part of the extended squad for Game One, will replace the injured Xavier Coates as one of two key changes for the Maroons with Reuben Cotter also ruled out with a hamstring injury suffered last weekend.

Cotter's omission will see Rabbitohs forward Jai Arrow return to the squad in the only other change to the team from Origin I which saw the Maroons take a 1-0 series lead with a 16-10 win in Sydney.

A former Queensland under-20s and Junior Kangaroos player, Taulagi will become the seventh Cowboy to be involved in Origin this year with teammates Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Valentine Holmes, Tom Dearden, Jeremiah Nanai and Cotter all featuring in the Maroons squad for Game One.

Prop Jordan McLean was also included as part of the Blues' team for Game Two.

Broncos duo Thomas Flegler and Corey Oates have been added to the wider squad along with Titans forward Beau Fermor and Warriors fullback Reece Walsh. Walsh was set to debut for Queensland in Game Two last year before being ruled out at the last minute with injury and will join the extended squad as cover.

Looking to wrap up the series, the Maroons will train in Queensland to start the week before travelling to Perth on Thursday for Game Two of the Ampol State of Origin series.

Queensland team for Game Two

Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights) Selwyn Cobbo (Brisbane Broncos) Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys) Dane Gagai (Newcastle Knights) Murray Taulagi (North Queensland Cowboys) Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm) Daly Cherry-Evans, capt. (Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles) Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters) Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons) Josh Papalii (Canberra Raiders) Kurt Capewell (Brisbane Broncos) Felise Kaufusi (Melbourne Storm) Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans) Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm) Jai Arrow (South Sydney Rabbitohs) Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos) Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys) Tom Dearden (North Queensland Cowboys) Thomas Flegler (Brisbane Broncos) Beau Fermor (Gold Coast Titans) Corey Oates (Brisbane Broncos) Reece Walsh (Warriors)

Link to original story.

Story first published on: NRL.com