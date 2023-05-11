Storm v Broncos: Kamikamica set to return; Capewell named

Melbourne have shown signs of their being at their ruthless best in 2023 but the inconsistencies of their performances is a concern for Craig Bellamy, who conceded following the Bunnies defeat that they weren't learning from losses.

The Broncos have been the form team in 2023 with eight wins from 10 starts but face their toughest road trip yet in just their third time leaving Queensland this year.

Historically the Storm have a dominant 38-13 head-to-head record over the Broncos and in their last two meetings Bellamy's side has piled on 92 points, including the most recent 60-12 flogging in August last year.

A Storm side looking to rebound and at home provides the perfect test for the Broncos' premiership credentials after a strong start to the year.

Team news

Storm: Craig Bellamy has named the same 17 that went down to the Rabbitohs in Magic Round. Fijian powerhouse Tui Kamikamica has served his two-game suspension and is set to be added to the team on game day after remaining in the squad on Wednesday when Tyran Wishart, Tepai Moeroa and Jayden Nikorima were cut. George Jennings (hamstring) and Alec MacDonald (elbow) are at least another week away.

Broncos: Kurt Capewell has been named to play despite suffering a head knock against the Sea Eagles. There are no changes to the 17 that got the job done in Magic Round with winger Corey Oates (knee) at least another week away from being back to full fitness.

Stat Attack

Dally M leader Payne Haas has made 669 post-contact metres this season at an average of 74m per game.

The Storm's completion rate of 80 per cent is amongst the best in the NRL, with the Warriors on top with 82 percent.

The Storm have won 12 consecutive games against the Broncos, who have not won at AAMI Park since 2016.

Tui Kamikamica has scored a try in his last three games against the Broncos.

Martin Taupau is the only Broncos’ player who has tasted an NRL victory at AAMI Park, which came before moving to Brisbane.

Winger Xavier Coates has scored 16 tries in 13 games at AAMI Park.

