Storm Premiership Winner Linked With NRL Return

The Daily Telegraph reported Vunivalu is considering turning his back on rugby union one year into his two-year deal with the Queensland Reds.

The 26-year-old had a turbulent start to his rugby union career when he was suspended after a drink driving charge and he failed to cement his spot in the Reds side last season, while he wasn’t included in the Wallabies’ teams throughout their 2021 campaign.

Vunivalu was eyeing a spot in the Wallabies’ World Cup squad in 2023, but after falling down the pecking order in Dave Rennie’s squad, NRL clubs could swoop on his services.

Vunivalu could be a chance to reunite with the Storm after they let Josh Addo-Carr go to join the Bulldogs, but they also brought former Broncos star Xavier Coates to the club so it remains to be seen if they have enough room in their salary cap.

Vunivalu scored 86 tries in 111 first-grade appearances for the Storm between 2016 and 2020.

Source: foxsports.com.au