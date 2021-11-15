Solian hails Southern Super League a success

The outcome resulted in the competition being allowed to resume over the weekend under the Niupla Pasin protocol.

The competition resumed at the Moresby South stadium with round 6 matches on Friday and concluded successfully on Saturday without spectators.

On Friday Pom Suburban Ducks (16) defeated Koiari Nagavas (10), Buria Reds (26) defeated Rigo Raiders (24), Gulf Isou Development (20) beat Eda Bulldogs (10).

Results from Saturday, Central Dabaris Development (38) thrashed Hiri West Flames (14).

MS Blacks and MCK Lagatois tied 16 all.

While in the main match of the round, Funeral Homes Laumas held current competition leaders NCD Viper Academy at 16 all.

At the conclusion of Round 6, competition Chairman Bagelo Solien was quite impressed with the restart to competition especially the attitude and behavior of teams in abiding by the strict pandemic measures which was important for the competition to continue.

Solien noted that some teams were forced to amend their playing roster to replace some of their marquee players who pulled out because of the ‘no jab no play’ vaccination policy.

He said after the two weeks break, the pace and intensity of the games was not up to scratch but importantly it was good to get the competition back up and running.

Chairman Solien said they have 5 more rounds remaining before they conclude the regular season on the weekend of Decemeber 17 and 18, with the finals series to be played after Christmas and New Year.