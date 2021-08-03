Round 9 recorded close scores

With the top 6 placings almost decided and two rounds remaining, there’s a late surge from the outsiders to knockoff the top teams and give themselves a chance.

While the 12 franchise teams in the 2021 Digicel Cup competition took to the field on Sunday to rally their chances of making the final cut before the regular season ends, a number of teams had to dig deep in order to keep their finals hopes alive.

In Sunday’s double header at the Oil Search National Football Stadium, reigning champions Kroton Hela Wigmen, who were desperate for a win after 3 consecutive losses, finally got back into the winners circle but only after overcoming an early surge from the Kimbe Cutters.

The Cutters were off to a flyer with ball in hand and were equally strong defensively, forcing the star-studded Wigmen into all sorts of errors. This paid off when Cutters scored in the corner to lead 4-nil.

Not to be outdone, Wigmen’s livewire and Co-Captain Standford Talitha finally decided to take the game by the scruff of the neck, powering his way over to start the all scoring.

At fulltime Wigmen 22 to Cutters 14.

Talitha’s top notch performance got him the Digicel Man of the Match.