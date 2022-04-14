Raiders v Cowboys: Savage into 17; Hess back from injury

Such are the vagaries of the draw that they are meeting for the second time inside the first six weeks, the Cowboys proving far too strong in Townsville in round two.

The Cowboys are coming off a golden point heartbreaker against the Warriors while the Raiders were run ragged by a potent Storm outfit 30-16, the fourth game in a row they have conceded more than 20 points.

Defence is sure to be a key focus for Ricky Stuart this week as the Raiders look to put the clamps on a dangerous Cowboys side capable of producing some scintillating attack on their day.

The Rundown

Team news

Raiders: Xavier Savage has been added to the bench for his first game of the season and Matt Frawley drops out. Centre Matt Timoko has been named despite copping a knee to the back against the Storm. Sebastian Kris is listed at 18th man and could come into calculations if Timoko fails to come up.

Cowboys: Coen Hess (shoulder) has been named to return at prop so Reuben Cotter goes back to the bench. Connelly Lemuelu is the other new face on the bench. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown and Griffin Neame will miss the match due to concussion protocols. No changes to the squad in the 24-hour update on Wednesday.

Key match-up

Josh Papalii v Jason Taumalolo: Regardless of the number on their back these two giants are sure to meet head on in the middle of the park at some stage in a battle for supremacy. Taumalolo was immense for the Cowboys in their narrow loss to the Warriors, running for 199 metres from 17 carries in 63 minutes of high quality and high intensity. Papalii was well contained by the Storm and will be keen to increase his output and his influence in a match the Green Machine will enter as favourites on home turf.

Stat attack

The Raiders lost five games by eight points or less last season, including a 26-24 defeat at the hands of the Cowboys in round seven when they gave up an 18-point lead.

Story first published on NRL.com

Link to original story