Raiders v Bulldogs: Mass changes for Green Machine; Jackson, Naden return

Canberra's five-game losing streak has come with its flashes of brilliance, messiness and heartache while the Bulldogs jagged their second win of the season over the Roosters last week and will want to ensure it's not a one-off.

It will be the 39th time the sides have played each other since 1998 with the Raiders holding a 20-18 record overall and having won the past five outings between the clubs with victories since 2018.

The occasion will be an intriguing one for former Bulldog Adam Elliott, who lines up against his former club for the first time, while Nick Cotric also takes on Canterbury after a disappointing 12-month stint in blue and white.

The Rundown

Team news

Raiders: Veteran captain Jarrod Croker has been named to play his first NRL game of the year, replacing Semi Valemei in the centres. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is also back in the No.1 jersey, shifting Jordan Rapana to the wing and Xavier Savage to the reserves. Adam Elliott maintains the starting hooker spot with Sebastian Kris the new man on the interchange, but could be a late swap with Tom Starling on Friday. Harry Rushton and Sam Williams remain in the 19-player squad at the 24-hour update.

Bulldogs: Skipper Josh Jackson returns from COVID-19 to take his place at lock which shifts Max King back to the bench and Billy Tsikrikas (suspension) out of the 17. Brent Naden is also back on the right wing, replacing Jayden Okunbor, who along with Chris Patolo remain in the 19 in the 24-hour update.

Key match-up

Josh Papalii v Luke Thompson: Two international forwards lock horns for a possible World Cup appetiser in round nine with Papalii and Thompson among the leaders of their respective packs and crucial to the side's chances on Friday. Papalii has been quiet to his usual career standards this season, averaging just 116 metres per game despite his minutes the same as last year. Thompson has benefited from the new arrivals in the engine room at Belmore this season, allowing his own game to focus on quality rather than quality.

Stat attack

The Raiders (102) and Bulldogs (94) both share a passion for offloads this season, leading the competition for second phase play in front of the Sharks, Eels and Storm. Joseph Tapine and Corey Horsburgh lead for the Green Machine on 12 each while it will come as no surprise that Bulldogs recruit Tevita Pangai jnr has 25 so far to start the year, more than any other player in the NRL. Another recruit, former Storm prop Max King, has 16, adding to the club's overall total.

