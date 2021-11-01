Ponga’s Big Dolphins Opportunity

News Corp journalist Phil Rothfield believes the club, led by veteran coach Wayne Bennett, have picked Knights superstar Kalyn Ponga as their big-fish signing.

The 23-year-old is signed until the end of 2022 and then has an option in his favour for 2023 and 2024.

Rothfield told Sky Sports Radio’s Big Sports Breakfastthat the Dolphins are considering offering Ponga a “ridiculous” salary to try and lure him to the club.

“I still think they’ll go harder for Kalyn Ponga more than any other player,” he said.

“I’ve heard ridiculous money, I’ve heard about $1.4 million a year, which would make him clearly the highest-paid player in the game. He’s ex-Queensland, (he) originally started at the Cowboys.”

However, the Dolphins’ chase won’t be as simple as throwing a lot of money at Ponga.

It was reported earlier this year by Fox League’s James Hooper that Newcastle have to win the premiership in order for Ponga to be allowed to activate those clauses.

The Knights will need to improve dramatically to challenge for the premiership next season otherwise it will take some serious negotiating to get the Dolphins deal over the line.

