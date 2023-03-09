Panthers v Rabbitohs: Eisenhuth in for Sorensen; Latrell good to go

The premiers find themselves in the unfamiliar position of having lost two games in a row after going down in golden point to St Helens in the World Club Challenge and by a single point again to Brisbane in round one.

The last time Penrith lost back-to-back premiership matches was round 13-14, 2021 when they were hit hard by Origin representation, an incredible record they will be keen to protect this week when the Bunnies come calling.

Latrell Mitchell, Cody Walker and Lachlan Ilias arrive at BlueBet Stadium bristling with confidence after a stylish second-half display against the Sharks and they hold the key to the Rabbitohs starting a season 2-0 for the first time since 2019.

The Panthers looked out of sorts against the Broncos as they adjust to life without Api Koroisau and Viliame Kikau, but the form of new hooker Soni Luke and winger Sunia Turuva were big positives to come out of the season opener.

The showdown between chief playmakers Nathan Cleary and Ilias promises to be a beauty, while Jarome Luai and Cody Walker are two of the game's most explosive and unpredictable No.6s who can turn the game on its head with a piece of magic.

Team News

Panthers: No late changes expected for the Panthers. Matt Eisenhuth joins the bench in place of Scott Sorensen (concussion) in the only change to last week's team.

Rabbitohs: Star fullback Latrell Mitchell (knee) is "flying" according to coach Jason Demetriou and is good to go. Tevita Tatola (concussion) and Jai Arrow (hamstring) will both miss the match; Daniel Suluka-Fifita and Jed Cartwright coming into the side in their place. Taane Milne remains a late chance to be included after being retained in the reserves following the completion of his suspension.

Stat Attack

The Panthers have won nine of their past 10 games against the Rabbitohs.

Panthers centre Stephen Crichton has scored six tries from his past seven games against the Rabbitohs.

Rabbitohs five-eighth Cody Walker has scored a try in his past five games against the Panthers.

The Panthers have not lost back-to-back NRL games at BlueBet Stadium since 2019 (round seven and round 10).

Panthers winger Brian To'o made 97 post-contact metres in round one to lead the NRL in that category.

Halfback Lachlan Ilias had a career-high 71 Fantasy points for the Bunnies in the win over the Sharks to join Manly's Daly Cherry-Evans in the halves in the round one team of the week.

