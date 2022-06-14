Orchids Sportstok Champs

After a long absence from the national sevens scene, the AROB boys have shown they have lost nothing in terms of class, playing open 7s rugby, showcasing, skill speed, and agility to shock last year's champions Brothers in the Cup semi-finals, to set up the big dance with Nova.

The grand final was an even contest from the outset with both teams at their equally strong in attack and defense. At halftime both teams were locked up at 5 all from one unconverted try each and setting up grandstand finish.

The Orchids, led by Pomio native of East New Britain and Tomaringa Royals Rugby club product Eric Kaiat, again showed his class and experience rallying his young outfit to run rings around a more fancied Nova boys scoring back to back tries in the 2nd stanza for a 12 points buffer. Orchids were at 17-5 over Nova.

The Moresby boys led by Pukpuks 7s star Manu Guise could only manage a consolation in the dying stages. At fulltime Black Orchids 17 beat Nova 10.

Orchids were presented with the 2022 Sportstok 7s Cup and picked K10, 000 cash with a new set of Tati Sports uniforms.

‘Paul Joseph trophy Player of the Tournament’ went to Kaiat. As complimentary, the Orchids will be flying to the autonomous region with the fifth year SportsTok 7’s commemorative Cup as well.

In the Women’s Cup final, Rabaul Stallions convincingly beat Juggernauts 24-12 to collect K5,000 and a new set of uniforms from Tati Sports. Nova beat Stallions in the Under 20 boys finals.