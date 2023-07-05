NCDRU dissolved

NCDRU President Nou Asigau in a letter to PNG Rugby Football Union (PNGRU) President Paul Siwi early this month, said the NCDRU Association Inc has been dissolved effective immediately following the Association’s inability to comply with requirements set by the governing body.

The past three years has found clubs within the association struggle both financially and with player numbers. Mr. Asigau went on to state, “This (dissolution of NCDRU) is perhaps a blessing in disguise allowing for the game to be unified in the capital city and there should be no desire by PNGRU to introduce another association to destabilize the competition”.

He said instead, it should satisfy the purpose of its institution as PNGRU to strengthen the code and the Provincial Union in the capital city.

CRU President Kori Chan when advised of the dissolution said CRU is willing to immediately welcome players for the remainder of its season affected by this decision.

Chan said clubs wishing to join CRU would, however, wait until the end of the 2023 season to apply for admission as per the CRU process and procedures.

He said with more clubs joining CRU, consideration of an expanded program that it has developed in anticipation of an eventual merger and uniformed competition which is based on a tiered competition structure, will be actioned.