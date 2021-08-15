Muruks to maintain strategy

The dominant Lae Snax Tigers were forced to relinquish the top spot on the Digicel Cup ladder to the PRK Mendi Muruks after suffering their second loss of the season.

During Sunday’s round 10 clash in Lae, the Tigers repeatedly hit hard at the Muruks’ defense but to no avail. Their only saving grace was Max Vali’s 90-metre dash after catching a loose ball.

Despite winning the match on penalties, Muruks coach, Roderick Puname, said defense saw them through an otherwise tough challenge.

“Defensively, I couldn’t fault the boys because that was a big defensive effort from the boys,” he stated. “Especially going into the finals, defense is the thing that will win a game.”

Heading into round 11, the Muruks will focus on their attacks when they take on the Moni Plus NCDC Vipers – the team that gave the unbeatable Tigers their first taste of defeat in round 7.

“In terms of sitting first, it’s just for this week,” he stated. “If we lose against the Vipers and if the Tigers are able to get a win in Kimbe then they will go to the top again so we just gotta make sure we go back and prepare for next week.”