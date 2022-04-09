Kerowagi To Host Vipers

After the Kerowagi Coffee Cup select side successfully completed their three-match tour to Port Moresby last month, a return friendly is confirmed for Dickson oval in Kundiawa tomorrow.

The new partnership came about after the Kerowagi Coffee Cup tour to Port Moresby. Interestingly two players from the Kerowagi side namely, Kasi Gabriel (prop) and Timothy Andy (backrower) were scouted and included in the Vipers Academy side to play against their home side.

Kerowagi Coffee Cup through league patron and local MP, Bari Palme recently presented K25,000 to the Port Moresby Viper management to facilitate for the return match in Kunduawa.

However, due the Digicel Cup kicking next week the Vipers Academy side will now represent the franchise and travelled to Kundiawa today.

Simbu has not hosted any franchise games for almost a decade thus Sunday’s friendly match against the Vipers is now the talk of town with a huge turnout expected at the Dickson oval to watch the game.

Kerowagi Coffee Cup League Chairman, Anton Walai and Vipers Academy Coach, Godfrey Luke are excited and looking forward to the match tomorrow.