JT 9s senior men’s matches to kick-off

It kicks off tomorrow today at 9am with all teams keen to kick off their campaign in the winner’s circle.

The 13th edition of the JT9s this year comes new teams Lufa Kevei Muruks from Eastern Highlands and Purari Kokori from Gulf making their debut on Tuesday.

These two rural teams will for the first time unleash their unknown grass roots talent at this competitive level.

Kevei Muruks are in pool J with Manua Laumas, Birag Rats and Gabutu Countryside Cowboys. Purari Kokori is in pool B with Watari Scorpions, Taurama Wolf Pack and Border Storms.

After three matches only the top 16 teams will qualify for the JT Cup playoffs. Moresby South MP Justin Tkatchenko will officially launch the JT Super 9s Cup for senior men's.

He recently challenged the 16 affiliated Moresby South Rugby League clubs to be prepared to win the major honours at Moresby South Stadium.

He said the senior's champions prize money remains same at K20,000. The women's and U20 cash prize is at K5000 each. The seniors’ runner up receives K10,000. The women's and U20 get K2500 each. Other prizes are plate and bowl finalists as well as players of the match.

Tkatchenko added that the 16 Moresby South club registration has been taken care. Waidex will be defending its title this year.

Club owner Bixxie Tala has looked out of the box to recruit quality players to bag the JT Super Nines Cup and the K20,000 cash prize. The team is prepared to defend the crown.

Tournament Director and Moresby South Stadium Manager Bagelo Solien said there are 52 senior teams - 16 local clubs and 36 invitational teams.

The teams come from the nation’s capital, Central Province, Motu Koita, and Hiri West and East. Waidex, from Moresby South, will have tough contenders in runner-up Avengers (Ave RLC), SSG Roosters, and Erima Funeral Home Laumas.

Solien said teams should be one hour early for their respective games to complete the schedule on time. He said all the grand finals for senior men's, women's and U20 JT Cup, plate and bowl will be played on Saturday, March 18 2023