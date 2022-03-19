JT 9s Final Showdown

After four days of fast and entertaining rugby league 9s action in this year's JT Super 9s challenge the stage is set for major semi and preliminary finals to decide the two cup finalists for 2022.

Interestingly, the 2021 cup champions 54 Bears have been bundled out of this year's cup calculations and will now settle for the plate play off.

During this week the tournament displayed a number of exciting new contenders, who have shown the class, passion and the revolve that they are ready to put their body for this year's major silverware, the JT Cup.

In the Cup semifinals, Waidex 1 will meet JB Roosters and Harbour City Tornadoes face a tough Ave RLC side to decide the cup grand finalist for 2022.

In the plate playoff, SSG Roosters take on Funky Hythes and 2 Miles Pearls will play last year's cup champions, 54 Bears.

Gulf Province village team, Karu Kings are the surprise package in the JT Super 9s tournament making a name for themselves with their outstanding performance.

The Kings have made it into the Bowl semifinals.

In the Bowl semifinals, QPR Colts meet Southside stadium custodians, the Kaugere Bulldogs while new comers Karu Kings of Gulf Province clash with Talai Spartans.

The senior men's finals will follow after the U20 and Open Women’s grand final.