Ipape Hitting Form

Ipape has joined the Centurions from the Queensland Cup side PNG Hunters.

The Leigh Centurion fans are excited to see for the first PNG’s International and former Hunters livewire Edwin Ipape in action for their beloved club alongside fellow PNGean Nene McDonald.

Ipape has not played footy since breaking ties with the Hunters during preseason early this year. However since signing up with the Adrian Lam coached side Ipape has been working hard to get himself fit and ready to relaunch his rollercoaster career.

Since landing in the UK two months ago, Ipape has embraced the camaraderie, the culture and the climate and ready to rip into it.

Ipape also spoke highly of coach, Adrian Lam and how he’s helped him settled in well.

With the Rugby League World Cup coming up at the end of the year, Ipape is very confident of making the national team again since 2019.