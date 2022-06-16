Hunters Secured With Black Swan

Hunters Commercial Manager, Allan Moramoro and Black Swan International General Manager, Shane Harden announced the new partnership today.

The arrangement with Black Swan International will include providing escort security services for the PNG Hunters team to and from training and game venues, including providing escort for the team when out on community engagements.

The new security arrangement will take effect as soon as the Hunters team return for their preseason camp in 2023.

When making the announcement today, Moramoro said Black Swan and the PNG Hunters both share the same values in terms of camaraderie and family reflected throughout both organizations.

Hadden also shared the same sentiments adding Black Swan are big on team and family, also giving back to the community.

“The SP PNG Hunters are widely known across the country and they are happy and excited on behalf of the staff across the country, in creating this partnership and look forward to a long standing partnership beyond 2025.”