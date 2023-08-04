Hunters eye upset

While there are positives to take from that loss, the SP PNG Hunters continue to show resilience and commitment in their work ethics. While ill-discipline has been an issue sometimes.

This Saturday they face the might of top ranked side, Redcliff Dolphins in another do or die situation.

The Hunters did everything right in the opening quarter last week and only need to replicate those efforts to be a chance against the 4th placed Dolphins.

With a finals berth still just in reach, the Hunters must respond this weekend. No doubt a full crowd at the Santos National Football Stadium will inspire their best efforts and help the Hunters finish the regular season on a high.

The PNG Hunters strength has always been in their forward pack, and this year is no different. Skipper Ila Alu has led from the front all season, averaging a career-best 126 running metres per game.

Alu has endured a number of injury-disrupted seasons but is relishing the opportunity to string multiple games together in 2023.

The Hunters-Dolphins match will be preceded by a Digicel Exxon Mobil Cup round 16 clash between Central Dabaris and Kimber Cutters at 12pm.