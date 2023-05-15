Gurias close win

Gurias scored 3 tries in quick succession setting up a commanding lead of 22 points to 4 before Dabaris clawed their way back into the contest.

The highly anticipated round 5 clash was the main drawcard in pool B as fans gathered in the stands to cheer them on.

It was a game of two halves with Gurias dominating the first before Dabaris showed their resilience and class in the 2nd half.

From the outset Gurias showed some early dominance in their attack and that saw former Vipers centre William Tirang latched on to short pass to score first points for a 4-0 lead. Dabaris were able to regroup quickly. No.9 Mathew Wauwe did his thing from close range to hit back with a 4 pointer to draw 4 all.

Gurias No.9 Nathan Tente with his nippy dummy half antics, set the platform for the Gurias to showcase their attacking prowess resulting in 3 unanswered tries to Alex Max, Nelson Waki and Junias Guan, setting a commanding lead of 22-4 by the end of first half.

In the second period, Dabaris came out of the sheds refreshed with renewed adrenaline and confidence. A fight back was looming. They did a number of unorthodox plays from Gairo Kapana who started the scoring spree before Lega Batia and Wala Samoa showed their class on the Gurias right edge that would set up a thrilling finish.

A rampaging run by Gurias reserve forward Pasala Kolo to the Dabaris try line would seal the deal at 26-22. The Gurias hung on until fulltime.