Grand final rematch

Although the Gurias had a scrappy win last weekend, the team will aim to polish up and come much stronger into this match.

In the match against Vipers last weekend, the crafty little number 9, Nathen Tete, delivered a good service from dummy half.

He was quick out of ruck into defensive line causing havoc in a tiring Vipers middle. He will be the one to look out for if the game is to break open in the middle.

The middle was rock solid with Alex Max covering some good yards. He was a constant threat and could provide a leg speed in the middle. He also scored a crucial try against vipers last weekend.

Their left edge combination of William Tirang and Joseph Anis has been on song in the past two fortnights. It is one of their strength areas and the Wigmen should expect some early attacking raids on the edge.

On the other hand, the Hela Wigmen are known for their power game through the middle. They push up through the middle, play hard and direct, and do it for the entire 80 minutes.

They enjoy physical and brutal contest in the middle and they will be up once again come Sunday. One of their main threat is that they stay in the game and don’t give up until the final whistle.

Skipper Solomon Pokare will be controlling the game. He has been exceptional so far in the season. Apart from the skipper, the team is well balanced. It showed in the victory against Sepik Pride last weekend.

The team will be without its gun number 9 Tapia Solu who will be out in the Hunters Jumper again. All-in-all, it will be a great showdown between the two premiership heavyweights.