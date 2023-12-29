Erima Wanderers claim Pennants

Wanderers, did it the hard way too. They were forced to do some soul-searching for most of the game, but a calm and composed Wanderers did their wonders and came out on top.

Team Captain Rodwell John said the team missed the cup playoffs, although they boasted several intercity players. Having faith in themselves, they put together a compelling show to hold off 973 Eagles and secured the 4thplace finish in the tournament.

John said, “We had three Intercity players in our team but none of them came today. Only a few of us senior boys came here and we managed to hold the team together and get the win.”

He said the support for the team and the playing group has been good since the tournament's commencement. However, not much was in the grand final because many thought the team would not make the finals.

“Many of our supporters from Erima didn’t come. They were here in the last few games but they didn’t come to watch us in the grand final,” said John.

John thanked sponsors, players and fans for sticking with the team, considering it was their first time participating in the NCD Governor’s Cup tournament.