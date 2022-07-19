Digicel Cup Resumes

The Papua New Guinea National Rugby League Competition (PNGNRLC) has had a two-week recess after Round 11 due to the polling period of the 2022 National General Elections.

On Saturday, Round 12 matches will be played in Kimbe, Kokopo, and a double header in Port Moresby. The Minj games are being relocated to Port Moresby.

In Kimbe, the WNBPG Kimbe Cutters will take on PRK Mendi Muruks at 2pm at the Sir Peter Humphrey’s Oval. In Kokopo at 2pm, the Agmark Rabaul Gurias will host the EPG Enga Mioks at the Gold Spot Kalabond Stadium. And the double header in Port Moresby on Saturday will see the Wamp Nga Mt Hagen Eagles do battle with Moni Plus NCDC Port Moresby Vipers at 12.30pm followed by the main match at 3pm as JPG Tumbe go up against PRK Gulf Isou.

On Sunday, Round 12 will continue with a double header in Port Moresby. The match between the Kroton Hela Wigmen and Bintangor Goroka Lahanis will kick off the day at 12.30pm, with the main match at 3pm. The CPG Central Dabaris play the Lae Snax Tigers.

PNGNRLC Competition Manager Ora Gairo said that all twelve franchises have been advised also to complete all the required competition obligations as per the Participation Agreement before competition resumes again.

“Player transfers from franchises has been closed as of Round 6 - so any player moving to other franchises over this election period will not be entertained,” Mr Gairo added.

“There will be a coaches and referees refresher course on the latest Judiciary Code of Procedures with Queensland Cup Manager Dave Maiden in Port Moresby scheduled for the first week of August this year.

“This will be part of the ongoing capacity building process for the teams, coaches, referees and the match review officials,” Mr Gairo added.

Spectators and corporate numbers in some venues have dropped dramatically especially in Port Moresby at the Santos National Football Stadium prior to the elections, however, the crowds have still been turning up in Wabag, Minj, Goroka and Lae. Normalcy should return after the elections with a good finals’ series heading into the climax of the 2022 season.

PNG Football League Chief Executive Officer Stanley Hondina said, ‘’We are excited to see the game resuming after a short recess and commend Ora and his staff, as well as Adrian Chow and his board, for the management of the game thus far.”

“Digicel Cup is the bridge between our amateur and professional footballers and continues to remain a strong one.

“We wish all the teams the very best in their second half of season 2022 as it resumes this

weekend,” Hondina said.

In other developments, the NRLC 5 Year Strategic Plan is about to be finalized and should kick into action starting 2023-2027 which should help the competition going forward with gaps identified after completion of online surveys and interviews conducted by the AusAID team and PNGRFL and NRL representatives.