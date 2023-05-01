Dabaris previal over Cutters

Dabaris came from behind to beat the Kimbe Cutters 16-10.

Dabaris and Cutters would share the same DNA since they both joined the PNG National Rugby League Competition in the same year, 2019.

Four years on, the rivalry continued on Sunday with Dabaris having the upper-hand over their brothers from NGI, scoring back to back tries in the second half to hand Cutters their third straight loss for the new season.

Cutters were first to score in the 5th minute through center Anthony Longa and lead 4-0 for majority of the first half, keeping their opponents at bay defensively.

Dabaris, appeared to have underestimated their opponents, shot themselves in the foot on numerous occasions with too many unforced handling errors, but kept their defensive resolve. Their effort was rewarded with a try to gun center, Lega Batia just in the 39th minute.

With 4-all at halftime, Dabaris came back in the second half with a spring in their step scoring back to back tries. Speed machine Douglas Pirika in his first game back, made a mockery out of the Cutters defense when he left them in his wake with his footwork, power and speed to race away to line for an easy touch down.

Lack of direction and game management on the field and structure in their game let the Cutters down with too many drop balls. Dabaris capitalized on these errors to pile on another four points when Batia powered his way over for his second.

Cutters Number 9 and former Goroka Lahanis Manu Mikaive, in a last gasp effort, got a well-placed kick into Dabaris in-goal for second rower Raymond Douglas to score a remarkable 6-pointer to put the score at 16-10 in favor of Dabaris until fulltime.

Lega Batia was man of the match.