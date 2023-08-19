Crusaders’ historic grand final

The Crusaders haven't won a grand final match since joining the competition, but this afternoon they set history for the club after defeating favourites Harlequins.

The 23-10 victory over Harlequins in the A Grade division was a dream come true for Crusaders.

The Crusaders started their match trailing behind the high flying Harlequins who fielded the best team to win the final.

The match looked certain to be over with the early lead by the Credit Corporation Harlequins who had three teams secured the Grand Final Bert.

Despite trailing in the first stanza of the game, the Crusaders keep their composure to remain in game and wait for their turn.

Midway through the second half, the tide had changed in favour of the Crusaders. Taking advantage of the momentum, the Crusaders registered two extra tries to defeat their opponents in a strong grand final encounter.

For Harlequins, they may have gone down in this match but fielding in three teams in respective divisions in the grand final is an achievement.