Cronk: The ‘big play’ that proves Eels may have finally stamped out fatal flaw

And now former Storm haflback Cooper Cronk has pinpointed a moment in Parramatta’s win over Melbourne on the weekend that proves that spirit is still there.

The moment in question was Ray Stone’s match-winning try, which came at a cost for the utility, who tore his ACL in the process of chasing after the Mitchell Moses field goal.

“He scored two tries in ten minutes, obviously the match sealer too and he is one tough dude,” Cronk said of Stone.

“To step off your right and do your ACL, that guy to be in that position he’s going to get a lot of credit, no doubt Raymond Stone should get a lot of credit for that effort.

“I think that’s an indication of what Brad Arthur’s got at Parramatta, because your coach sets the agenda, they set the tone and he would’ve moved because Brad Arthur would’ve said this is what you do at training.

“You have to keep moving and I thought that one there was a big play.”

A factor that Cronk had noticed with the Eels is there ability in capitalising the ‘big moments’, with Stone’s game winner being one example.

“Sean Lane’s charge down on Papenhuyzen was literally going to go between the sticks, that match sealer with the field goal.

“Melbourne Storm, you had Smith and Slater, and you never got those moments wrong. You iced it every time, they’re critical aren’t they though. This is pretty much practice heading into the back end of the season, you’ve got to get it right.”

The Parramatta Eels will be eager to get another win under their belt when they take on the St George Illawarra Dragons this Sunday at CommBank Stadium.

Source: foxsports.com