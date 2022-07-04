Burton, Crichton retained in centres for Origin decider

An Australian international from the 2017 Rugby League World Cup, McLean was part of the wider' Blues squad for Game Two and will come into the run-on side alongside Jake Trbojevic at prop for his debut in Game Three.

After a resounding 44-12 win in Perth to level the series, the Blues are otherwise unchanged for the decider in Brisbane.

Centre duo Matt Burton and Stephen Crichton have both been named in the run-on side despite the availability of Jack Wighton, who missed Game Two due to COVID.

Wighton has instead been named as 18th Man with Nicho Hynes in 19.

South Sydney superstar Latrell Mitchell was not included after he ruled himself out of contention following the Rabbitohs' win over the Eels.

Apisai Koroisau and Trbojevic remain in the side after strong performances in Perth, which saw Damien Cook and Junior Paulo feature off the bench alongside Angus Crichton and Siosifa Talakai. That bench has remain unchanged for Game Three, with Clint Gutherson, Reece Robson and Jacob Saifiti named as reserves.

Blues squad for Game Three

James Tedesco, capt. (Sydney Roosters) Brian To’o (Penrith Panthers) Matt Burton (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs) Stephen Crichton (Penrith Panthers) Daniel Tupou (Sydney Roosters) Jarome Luai (Penrith Panthers) Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers) Jordan McLean (North Queensland Cowboys) Apisai Koroisau (Penrith Panthers) Jake Trbojevic (Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles) Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs) Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers) Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers) Damien Cook (South Sydney Rabbitohs) Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters) Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels) Siosifa Talakai (Cronulla Sharks) Jack Wighton (Canberra Raiders) Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks) Clint Gutherson (Parramatta Eels) Jacob Saifiti (Newcastle Knights) Reece Robson (North Queensland Cowboys)

