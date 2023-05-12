Bulldogs v Warriors: Addo-Carr ruled out; Ford, Kosi sidelined

The Bulldogs were pipped by the Raiders in a high-scoring clash and coming off a five-day turnaround they will benefit from a week-long preparation going into this match at Accor Stadium.

The Warriors were gallant in defeat against defending premiers Penrith on Saturday but must find some grunt after three straight losses in recent weeks after previously being well-placed in the top four.

Andrew Webster's side has battled a heavy injury toll during this period but will view Friday night's match as a must-win and a good chance to do so.

Historically both sides are placed at a 50% win record each but it's the Warriors who have had the most success recently winning twice, including a 16-14 result at Mt Smart Stadium back in Round 4.

The Bulldogs had their chances to win that match and will be equally determined to get one back against their rivals on home turf.

Team news

Bulldogs: A blow on Thursday with star winger Josh Addo-Carr postponing his comeback for another week after initially being named to return from an ankle injury. Youngster Blake Wilson will now make his NRL debut on the wing in jersey No.19. Harrison Edwards joins the bench this week in place of Sam Hughes while Jackson Topine is 18th Man.

Warriors: Jackson Ford (head knock) and Edward Kosi (knee) are both out after picking up injuries against the Panthers. Josh Curran moves from the bench into the second row, Rocco Berry comes into the centres and Marcelo Montoya slides to the wing. Ronald Volkman is the new five-eighth, with Dylan Walker going to the bench. Bayley Sironen is 18th Man. No changes in Thursday's 24-hour update.

Story first published by: NRL.com