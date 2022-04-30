Bulldogs v Roosters: Jackson, Naden ruled out; Naiqama replaces Tupou

The Saturday evening Accor Stadium clash provides both sides with a chance at redemption after letting winnable games slip in round seven.

For the Bulldogs, who led for half the game against the Broncos until a final quarter capitulation, the message will be around maintaining their efforts for the entire game.

For the Roosters, who almost ran down the Dragons after being manhandled early after suffering similar early treatment at the hands of the Warriors a week prior, the start will no doubt be the focus.

The Rundown

Team news

Bulldogs: Captain Josh Jackson has been ruled out of the clash after testing positive to COVID-19 with Max King moving from the bench to the starting side and Billy Tsikrikas added to the interchange.

Winger Brent Naden had been named to return after missing last week's game due to COVID but he was withdrawn on Friday and is replaced by Jayden Okunbor.

Jake Averillo and Ava Seumanufagai return from a COVID lay-off.

Roosters: Kevin Naiqama comes onto the wing for the suspended Daniel Tupou. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Victor Radley are back in the run-on side with Siosiua Taukeiaho and Nat Butcher to start from the bench.

No changes to the squad in the 24-hour update on Friday.

Key match-up

Kyle Flanagan v Luke Keary: the two halfbacks were halves partners at the Tricolours in 2020. Each has had a bit of a rocky time since, Keary largely through injury and Flanagan trying to find his feet at the struggling Bulldogs, each will be pivotal to their side's hopes on Saturday. Keary is still looking for his best form after an interrupted pre-season while Flanagan, finally recalled, has been close to his side's best in the past three weeks.

Stat attack

Roosters left-edge half Sam Walker has missed an NRL-high 31 tackles but the Bulldogs may still want to consider attacking the other side of the field, where the Roosters missed a combined 14 tackles between Luke Keary (two), Angus Crichton (four) and Joey Manu (eight) against the Dragons.

