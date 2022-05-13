Bulldogs v Knights: Patolo comes onto bench; Barnett, Clune return

Regardless of where both these sides sit on the ladder, an intriguing clash awaits for two proud clubs who have endured different storylines to start the year but manage to find themselves languishing behind 14 other teams.

The Bulldogs were always going to take time to gel as a unit with a host of new recruits at the club and despite not getting the result against Canberra last start, there are signs Trent Barrett's side are on the rise, albeit slowly.

Newcastle started the season in blistering form but have hit a number of roadblocks, none more so than in recent weeks with heavy losses against the Cowboys, Storm and Eels.

It's fairly easy to assume where it all began to go wrong for the Hunter club.

It was the afternoon in Bathurst when Mitchell Barnett was sent off against the Panthers that results began to turn. Since then, Barnett has watched from the sidelines as the side haven't won a game.

Injuries have added to the woes but in a boost for Adam O'Brien, around six including Barnett, are due back this week with no doubt a point to prove.

Both these sides require a little bit of magic in the NRL's special round. These two teams met in Magic Round in 2019 with the Knights winning 22-12.

Canterbury have just two players left from that side while Newcastle have eight, showing the turnover at both clubs in recent years.

The Rundown

Team news

Bulldogs: Only one change made by Trent Barrett with Chris Patolo coming onto the bench for Ava Seumanufagai, who switches to 18th man. Jayden Okunbor remained in the squad when it was cut to 19 on Thursday but Raymond Faitala-Mariner is at least another week away as he eyes a return from a complicated foot injury.

Knights: A double boost with Mitchell Barnett and Adam Clune named to return. Barnett's comeback is six weeks in the making after he copped a long ban for a raised elbow in round three. He replaces Jack Johns (arm) who faces some time on the sidelines. Clune missed last week's match with a knee injury with his return shifting Phoenix Crossland to the bench. Sauaso Sue has been included in the reserves after missing last week with a head knock. Edrick Lee (head knock) will need to pass concussion protocols to play. No changes when the squad was cut to 19 on Thursday.

Key match-up

Paul Vaughan v Daniel Saifiti: One is a former NSW Origin prop and the other is an incumbent, although you get the feeling Saifiti's place in the Blues side beckons on his next three weeks of football after a sluggish personal start to the year. Vaughan has arrived at Belmore averaging a tidy 126 metres per game with 12 tackle busts and three offloads. Saifiti (108 metres) hasn't been as efficient this season while the usually defensive-strong prop has 13 missed tackles in seven games. Saifiti's right-hand man David Klemmer has performed strong but needs a mate to go with him and set the Knights a platform to work with.

Stat attack

Points haven't been easy to come by for either side to start the season but it's nothing new for both clubs in the past 18 months with Newcastle and Canterbury ranked the bottom two in attack last season as well. Despite some hefty player turnover, the Bulldogs are still only averaging 10 points per game. Newcastle aren't much better (12 per game). Expect this one to go down to the wire, particularly if the heavens open up in this one.

