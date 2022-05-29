Brown stars as Eels overpower Raiders in absorbing win

Brown crossed for a 65th minute effort to give the Eels an eight-point lead late and was well supported by former Raiders junior Bailey Simonsson, who came back to haunt his old side with his own double in the victory.

It was an absorbing finals-like game between both clubs with the Raiders coming off a three-game winning streak and the Eels looking for another win for the season ahead of the bye next week.

The Raiders took an 18-16 lead into half-time with three tries apiece in the opening 40 minutes.

From there the visitors muscled up in defence to repel Canberra's attacking raids before Mitchell Moses combined with Simonsson to send him over the line for a second in the 53rd minute.

A costly six-again call, which saw Corey Horsburgh boot the ball one tackle zero after not hearing the call, relieved the pressure on the Eels before a Shaun Lane bust finished off by Brown proved the difference.

Match snapshot

Raiders halfback Jamal Fogarty played in his first game for the club after missing the opening 12 weeks of the season with a knee injury.

Sebastian Kris, who was the man to replace Jarrod Croker (shoulder) in the centres, opened the scoring before being gifted a second shortly after when Clint Gutherson spilt a swirling high kick.

Eels five-eighth Dylan Brown was dangerous roaming best, finishing the game with two tries including three line breaks and 173 metres.

The Raiders completed at 89 percent throughout the contest while they had 52 percent of the ball but Parramatta's defensive display, particularly in the second half, was immense.

Play of the game

Dylan Brown's second try got the Eels out to an eight-point lead but it was his footwork late to run away from the Raiders defence that showed how much he toyed with the home side throughout the afternoon.

What they said

"Our second half defence was excellent, we were courageous on our try line. I don't think we had any football down the other end of the field. We only had five set starts in the second half which is very low. Defensively the desperation was outstanding. I thought our back five were outstanding in the backfield tonight." - Eels coach Brad Arthur.

"As disappointed as we are losing that was a good game of football. It went end to end and while ever they're turning up with that type of effort we'll keep developing into the team we want to get to. A couple of line breaks in the second half turned it [for them]. They're in the main section of the ladder and we showed we can match it with them. We're certainly not intimidated by any team." - Raiders coach Ricky Stuart.

What's next

The Raiders enjoy a seven-day turnaround ahead of a big clash at GIO Stadium against the Roosters side missing the likes of James Tedesco and possibly Daniel Tupou through Origin.

Canberra could be without a couple of their own with Jack Wighton and Josh Papalii in the mix for Origin selection.

Parramatta have a bye, giving their players a week's break after a gruelling opening 12 rounds.

