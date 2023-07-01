Broncos v Dolphins: Sailor steps up for Walsh; Hammer set to shift spots

If coach Kevin Walters' post-match comments are anything to go by, some hard truths will have been shared at Broncos HQ following the club's 18-12 loss to a Titans side who were missing their captain and had only days earlier fired their coach.

The Dolphins have plenty of their own problems to work through this week after being hammered 48-20 by the Eels on the Sunshine Coast in Round 17, which leaves them without a win in the past month.

A crowd of 51,047 gathered to watch the first meeting of these two sides back in March at Suncorp Stadium, which the Broncos won 18-12.

The battle will be fought on new ground this time though at The Gabba, which has hosted several rugby league games in the past but never an NRL fixture.

Team News

Broncos: Fullback Reece Walsh won't play after he was found guilty of contrary conduct towards a match official at the NRL judiciary on Tuesday night. Tristan Sailor is the new fullback in the only late change to the team. Deine Mariner and Jesse Arthars remained in the 19-man squad update.

Dolphins: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow is set to play left centre despite being named at fullback in the 24-hour team update. Kodi Nikorima is set to move to the back after the pair trained that way on Wednesday. Jeremy Marshall-King (shoulder) is good to go in a boost for the side as he returns at hooker.

