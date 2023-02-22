Alu happy with playing group

The mixed Central-Simbu native who’s had a roller coaster run at the QRL competition, is confident the team is ready to compete this year.

As the new Hostplus Cup season nears, team bonding in the Hunters camp is crucial to building rapport and confidence among the playing group. Since the sudden departure of senior players from the team over the past week, Hunters mainstay and most senior player, Ila Alu plays a big role in keeping the boys level headed and focused on their preparations for the season.

Alu said though they’ve lost some of their experienced players, it’s all about taking those opportunities with both hands and stepping up to the challenge.

Giving his take on this Saturday’s trial match against Capras that has strong PNG connection, Alu said regardless of who you are playing against, it’s all about team focus and getting the combinations right.

Alu’s main goal this season is to stay injury free and unleash his best to help set the platform for the young playing group.