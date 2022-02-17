$600k Titans star set for Wayne reunion; Cowboys ward off rivals for young gun: Transfer Whispers

Meanwhile the Cowboys have staved off the Knights to re-sign a young gun back-rower.

DOLPHINS TARGET TITANS VETERAN AS DAD’S ARMY GROWS

Gold Coast forward Jarrod Wallace is reportedly set for a reunion with Wayne Bennett at the Dolphins in 2023.

The Courier Mail reported Wallace is in talks with the Dolphins and is likely to leave the Titans where he has played since 2017.

The 30-year-old is reportedly on a deal worth $600,000 at the Titans with the club unlikely to be able to compete with the Dolphins given he is approaching the end of his career.

Wallace has history with Bennett having been coached by him at the Broncos for two seasons in 2015 where they made the grand final and 2016, before he joined the Titans.

Wallace has scored 17 tries in 177 NRL games for the Broncos and Titans since his debut in 2012, while he also played six Origins for the Maroons from 2017 to 2019.

Wallace struggled has for consistency in recent seasons, but bounced back with a brilliant 2021 campaign scoring six tries in 25 games for the Titans as they returned to the finals.

Should a deal be struck, Wallace would be the sixth forward to join Bennett’s inaugural Dolphins squad after the signatures of Storm stars Felise Kaufusi, Jesse Bromwich and brother Kenny, Eels utility Ray Stone and Souths cult hero Mark Nicholls.

Most of Bennett’s signings will be well into their 30s by the time their contracts come to an end, which gives the Dolphins a real Dad’s Army feel to their squad so far.

Titans coach Justin Holbrook revealed that he would not guarantee Wallace an extension past 2022.

“I’m happy with how he’s going. Particularly after Christmas, he’s really ramped it up,” Holbrook said.

“He will be a big part of our side this year. As for the future, he will have to weigh up his options.”

COWBOYS WARD OFF KNIGHTS APPROACH FOR YOUNG GUN

The Cowboys have reportedly staved off an approach from the Newcastle Knights to sign boom back-rower Heilum Luki to a three-year extension.

The Daily Telegraph reported Luki made the call to reject an offer from the Knights and continue his promising career with the Cowboys until 2025.

The 20-year-old scored three tries in 11 games in his rookie season for the Cowboys in 2021 and is highly rated by coach Todd Payten.

The Queensland native was one of the few highlights in a dismal 2021 Cowboys campaign and his signature is a huge boost for the club.

Luki’s signing will see him develop alongside champion back-rower Jason Taumalolo and star signing Luciano Leilua, who will join the club from the Tigers in 2023.

Payten will now turn his attention to securing another young gun forward in Jeremiah Nanai who has no shortage of potential suitors in the NRL.

Nanai turns 20 this week and scored one try in four games in his rookie season and if the Cowboys can secure both stars of the future it could set up their back row for the foreseeable future.

The Cowboys also have veterans Jordan McLean and Jake Granville entering the final season of their deals, which could free up money to sign Nanai.

Story first published on Fox Sports Australia

Link to original story