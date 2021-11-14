‘When it benefits them’: Rabbitohs take aim at NRL over Latrell approach, claim star is exploited

The Sydney Morning Herald reports South Sydney have been “privately seething” about the NRL’s approach to Mitchell for months but it all came to a head when next season’s draw was announced.

The Rabbitohs will take on rivals, the Roosters in Round 3 — the week Mitchell returns from his suspension for a high shot on Joey Manu.

It will be the first time the pair play each other since the heated moment in Round 24 which ruled both of them out for the rest of the season.

Mitchell copped a six-week ban, while Manu suffered a fractured eye socket. The tackle not only triggered a tense moment between the two former teammates, but also created a stir on the sidelines.

Mitchell was also targeted by fans on social media and slammed by some media personalities.

During the draw announcement last Tuesday, NRL CEO Andrew Abdo smiled when asked about the scheduling of the Rabbitohs-Roosters clash.

Source: foxsports.com