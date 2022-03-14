‘Might make move early’: Storm eyeing Origin star ‘very closely’ as Bellamy admits they need help

Melbourne lost Brandon Smith, Christian Welch and George Jennings during their gutsy win over the Tigers on Saturday. Smith suffered a broken hand in the opening minute and will undergo surgery, while Welch and Jennings suffered a ruptured Achilles and ACL respectively.

There’s been rumours linking off-contract Dragons star Tariq Sims to the Storm and Storm coach Craig Bellamy didn’t completely shut down that talk when asked about it after the game.

Now News Corp’s Phil Rothfield is reporting a Sims switch to Melbourne could happen sooner than anticipated.

The 32-year-old has made over 100 appearances for the Dragons since joining in 2016, but has not been offered a contract beyond this season and did not make the 17-man squad for the team’s Round 1 clash against the Warriors.

“It’s a really interesting story. Tariq Sims appears to be on the outer at St George Illawarra,” Rothfield told Sky Sports Radio’s Big Sports Breakfast.

“If a State of Origin forward, who played very well for New South Wales last year, can’t make the starting 17 for Round 1 at the Dragons, there’s obviously a problem there behind the scenes and it’s one that the Melbourne Storm are monitoring very, very closely.

“Tariq Sims was in Melbourne the week before last so I’m starting to think with all those injuries at the Storm that they might make the move early.

“I know the Storm’s salary cap is very, very tight and I know they couldn’t pay Tariq Sims full whack this year. But maybe they will get to a situation where St George will contribute to his salary.

“Who knows what will happen in rugby league, there’s always a chance of things like that happening.”

It comes after Bellamy left the door slightly ajar for Sims’ arrival while also admitting in his post-game press conference that the club would have recruit more players in light of the injuries.

When pressed on whether Sims was heading to Melbourne, Bellamy responded “not at the moment, no.”

But he refused to quash the idea that the club could make a play for the Dragons bruiser.

“We’ll have a bit of interest in a few players,” Bellamy said.

“We’ve lost players … We’re not scraping the bottom of the barrel, but we’re getting towards that.

“We’re probably going to have to pull two or three players into the squad if the two tonight are as serious as our medical team think they are … we’re going to have to find some extra players from somewhere.”

Fox League analyst Cooper Cronk firmly believes that snapping up Sims would be a wise move by his former club.

“That would be a good pick-up,” Cronk said.

“It’s a strange dressing room, the Melbourne Storm at the moment.”

Melbourne will also lose a quartet of experienced forwards at the end of the season, with the Bromwich brothers and Felise Kaufusi joining the Dolphins and Smith heading to the Roosters.

Bellamy may have been targeting Sims once his contract had expired, but given the injury list — as well as Tui Kamikamica being stood down indefinitely — it would make sense to make a move on Sims now.

Source: foxsports.com.au