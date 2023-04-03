YWAM mourns passing of PNG Patron

In a statement released today, YWAM Ships Managing Director, Ken Mulligan said YWAM is in mourning following the sudden death of its Papua New Guinea Patron, Sir Rabbie.

Mulligan said in the 11 years he served as Patron of the YWAM Medical Ships program in PNG, Sir Rabbie provided invaluable support for the work of YWAM, encouraged expansion, including the recent introduction of the dental trailer program.

“He took great pride in introducing YWAM to national and provincial governments in particular, and strongly supported the securing of national government funding and financial support from MPs and Governors.

“We know that as he scaled back his long list of corporate board positions he planned to devote more time to the work of YWAM in Papua New Guinea,” said Mr Mulligan.

His sudden passing four days before his 75th birthday is a terrible loss for his family, the Kokopo community and PNG.

“He will be greatly missed by the whole YWAM team, and the board, Australian Patron, Mike Reynolds, Managing Director, Ken Mulligan, and all staff. His counsel was always wise and generously given.

May he Rest In Peace.”