Yakasa announces plans to address ongoing fights in Enga

Yakasa said the consultation will go in line with the three months ceasefire agreement which was signed in Port Moresby on Wednesday March 13th 2024 by the warring tribes in the Middle Lai, Aiyale and Tsaka Valley of Wapenamanda.

“The tribal fighting issue is something that is very destructive. Therefore, through this consultation it will enable us to find out about the cause of this problem, and find out also about who is supplying the firearms.

“Our aim is to establish a network with the locals as to how we can all work together to stop this ongoing tribal fight in Enga.”

Yakasa said his challenge now is to map out all tribal conflicts that are happening in the province.

“The mapping will include those who have recently had a fight, those who have stopped fighting and those whom have stopped so many years ago but are still waiting for compensation.

“These are issues we are sitting on and it can erupt anytime. So what we want to do is to take a proactive approach to see which issues are unresolved for us to fix it,” he said.

The PPC said he will be travelling to the tribal site soon and called for support from the government and law enforcers including the police and defence to work together to establish long-standing peace in Enga.