Wounded Suspect Apprehended In Raid

Police raided Kolwin village and apprehended 19-year-old Malai Loh of Buyang village, Tetidu LLG.

Provincial police commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said the suspect, with five of his accomplices, held up the driver of Lorengau Provincial Hospital and stole the hospital vehicle.

They abandoned the vehicle at ward three, hijacked a hire car and drove to a Bangladeshi-owned shop called Lorengau Enterprise.

“The suspects held up the manager and staff and stole cash and goods valued at K156,000,” stated the PPC.

“As the suspects came out of the shop, they fired shots at police who arrived at the scene.”

Loh was wounded on his left leg during the shootout.

He is currently in police custody and will be charged by CID officers for three counts of armed robbery.

“The suspect will also be charged for the holdup at City Pharmacy that occurred on October 1st.”

PPC Yapu said police are continuing with their operations to round up the other suspects.

He appealed to the community to assist with information on the whereabouts of the suspects.