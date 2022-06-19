World Day against Child Labour, DLIR

World Day Against Child Labour is celebrated on the 12th of June and is themed "Universal Social Protection to End Child Labour". This day calls for increased investment in social protection systems and schemes to establish solid social protection floors and protect children from child labour.

Acting Secretary for the Labour and Industrial Relations, George Taunakekei, said that child labour was observed concurrently in the tripartite between DLIR, international Labour Organization (ILO) and the United States.

“The events fall in line with the ILO’s call for action against the elimination of child labour which was made in Durban South Africa in May this year. I also call on workers and citizens to observe the World Day Against Child Labour and work together to eliminate this scourge from our workplaces so that rights of the child or children are acknowledged and respected in line with International standards.”