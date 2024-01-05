Work on K12million Moresby South hospital restarts

Member for Moresby South, Justin Tkatchenko said the first-of-its-kind K12 million Moresby South District Hospital project was planned for completion by December last year was stopped due to a court order by the landowners from Mahuru village disputing the land on which the hospital will stand.

He said now that NCDC and Moresby South won the case, construction work has resumed.

The hospital will cater for an 8-bed maternity ward, emergency centre, 10-bed in-patient, dental clinic, x-ray unit, pharmacy, anti-natal clinic, offices and conference rooms.

Tkatchenko added that two doctors’ houses will be built behind the hospital premises as well as a nursing quarters with a backup generator and good water supply.

He said his electorate is working with the Health Department to engage top-ranking doctors, nurses and health workers to ensure that the hospital is fully operated by professional and qualified Papua New Guineans.

The hospital is expected to open in July.