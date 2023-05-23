Women entrepreneurs meet Blinken

The AWE program gives women business owners the knowledge, networks, and access they need to launch and scale successful businesses.

Secretary Blinken met with Priscilla Meakoro, the owner of a local skin and haircare company that manufactures milk and aloe vera oil from local ingredients farmed by women. He also met with Bonnie Naua, founder of Saroni Tailoring whose designer collections, and Elisa Haiara, owner of a digital printing and business promotion solution, E-Products Limited, which has expanded from one to two shops with a third in the works.

Next, Secretary Blinken met with four Papa New Guinean alumni of U.S.-funded education and professional exchange programs who had the opportunity to either study at universities in the United States, participate in virtual programs, or gain skills through a professional development visit.

There are over 600 alumni of U.S.-funded exchange programs in Papua New Guinea. The U.S. is proud of the people-to-people ties with Pacific Island countries and committed to the education, professional, and cultural exchanges it offers.