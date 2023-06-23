WNB Nursing School receives funding support

Governor Sasindran Muthuvel and Talasea MP Freddie Kumai recently presented a cheque of K200,000 to the school management. The funding comes from the Provincial Services Improvement Program (PSIP).

In addition to the provincial government's contribution, Mr. Kumai pledged K100,000 from the Talasea District Development Authority.

MP Kumai emphasized the DDA’s development plan to improve health services in the province. He mentioned plans for building the Talasea District Hospital and establishing cottages for trainees.

Governor Muthuvel highlighted the significant progress of the West New Britain School of Nursing and expressed the need for a master plan to further develop the institution.

He emphasized the goal of transitioning from a Diploma program to a Degree program. The governor thanked the Lands Minister for facilitating development processes and expressed pride in the institution's growth and partnerships with various organizations.

Governor Muthuvel extended his gratitude to the national government and MP Kumai for their contributions to scholarships, infrastructure programs, and the provision of medicines, with an additional K100,000 allocated for the latter.